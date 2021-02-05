Winterization support after flooding in Syria

arche noVa helps with warm clothes, blankets and food in the region of Idlib

Dresden, 02/02/2021

Rain, cold and mud. This is what winter looks like in northwestern Syria. arche noVa supports the most needy in the region around Idlib with warm clothes and blankets, furthermore with drinking water, hygiene packages and food.

In the region of Idlib, where arche noVa has been active with a dedicated team for many years, the winter came with full force in January. Temperatures dropped below zero, it started to snow and when it got a bit warmer, the rain came with heavy flooding. It was a disaster for the millions of internally displaced people who have now been holding out in temporary shelters and camps for many months, some for years. More than 3,700 tents were destroyed by the floodwaters, and nearly 8,000 others were severely damaged - our team reports. The people living there have again lost everything - not only the roof over their heads, but often also all supplies, food, clothing. Hunger and hardship prevail in many places in Idlib.

"I wish I could report other than war, Covid and now flooding in Syria. But as a humanitarian worker, our focus is always on where the greatest need is. Where people are in urgent need of support and for various reasons can no longer provide for themselves," explains Wael Khedr, Head of Mission of arche noVa Northwest Syria.

How our team helps? Together with our local partner organization, arche noVa is currently organizing the distribution of food packages, hygiene kits, bread, blankets and winter clothes for children in the area around Idlib and Afrin.

Due to the heavy flooding, additional sewage trucks are also sent out to pump out the latrine pits as well as intensify the waste disposal. Dozens of water trucks deliver clean drinking water to the IDPs every day and where possible, arche noVa's long-standing projects are continued, namely building toilets and repairing empty buildings.

"The most important thing at the moment is to provide shelter. After the floods, many people are staying in makeshift schools and mosques, hundreds in cramped quarters, often without adequate sanitation - and this in the middle of the Corona pandemic. Fast help is needed here," emphasizes Wael Khedr of arche noVa.

The situation is often complicated in several ways. Again and again there are security concerns, settlements are shot at or fought over despite the almost one year old ceasefire. The local authorities play their power and many of the IDP are terribly desperate and without any hope.

The team of arche noVa, however, is not discouraged. They are tirelessly working to spread at least some hope and warmth in tough winter times.

