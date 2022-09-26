Winter Weather Incidents: Vulnerability of IDP Sites (September 2022)

Situation:

There are currently 1,421 IDP sites in North-West Syria hosting 1.8 million displaced people, of which 56% are children. During the winter season, the needs in IDP sites are increasing. Anticipated snowstorms, cold temperatures, strong winds, heavy rainfall, and floods have a severe humanitarian impact on people's lives and wellbeing. The Shelter/NFI Cluster estimates that 2 million people . are in need of winter assistance in 2022/2023. The majority of these people live in self-settled and overcrowded IDP sites with inadequate shelter conditions, poor infrastructure and lack access to basic services. According to CCCM data, in the past winter: