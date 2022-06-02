Why the UN Security Council Must Act to Save Lives and Secure Humanitarian Access for Millions in Need in Northern Syria

Executive Summary

On July 10, 2022, the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2585, which authorizes the use of the one remaining border crossing for humanitarian aid into Syria, Bab al-Hawa, will expire. If the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) allows it to lapse, the closing of this border will force six million Syrians to face grave uncertainty regarding the protection of their human rights, including basic needs essential for survival.

To inform this policy brief, PHR interviewed 20 health and humanitarian professionals and met with six humanitarian organizations who work in the region to gain insight into how life-saving aid currently flows to at-risk communities in Northern Syria, as well as how the potential closure of the lone remaining border crossing would impact Syrians’ health and wellbeing. The brief builds on PHR’s 11 years of rigorous research documenting the destruction of the Syrian health system.

Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) urges UNSC Member States to renew the Bab al-Hawa border crossing authorization for at least 12 months. PHR also calls on the UNSC to reauthorize the Bab al-Salaam and al-Yarubiyah crossing points, in order to ensure equal and adequate access to humanitarian aid for populations in need across all of northern Syria.