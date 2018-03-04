Whole of Syria (WoS) Nutrition Sector Bulletin, July - December 2017; Issue 4

Sector Highlights

• A total of 2,618,702 boys and girls under five and pregnant and lactating women (PLW) were reached by preventative and therapeutic nutrition interventions between January and December 2017, from them 145,196 boys, girls and women are living in UN declared besieged areas and 823,351 in hard to reach (HTR) areas .

• The nutrition sector partners stepped up their response in Northeast Syria, reaching 227,235 boys and girls under five and PLW with preventative and therapeutic nutrition interventions from January to December.

• An inter-agency convoy entered the UN declared besieged area of East Ghouta in November with 2400 cartons of high-energy biscuits, 2,280 cartons of lipid nutrition supplement, 401 cartons of ready to use supplementary food, 290 cartons of ready to use therapeutic food, 20,080 packages of micronutrient powders as well as medications used in the protocol for the treatment of acute malnutrition.

• Four SMART surveys were conducted in the second half of 2017: July in Idleb Governorate; August in the Al Bab area of Aleppo Governorate and in the Lajat area of Dar’a Goverorate; November in the UN declared besieged location of Eastern Ghouta.

• A nutrition surveillance system from cross-border hubs (Jordan and Turkey) began releasing data in July with 83 health facilities reporting from seven governorates. Additional nutrition surveillance sites began collecting data in October in Dar’a and in Eastern Ghouta in December. By the end of December 2017, 95 health facilities were collecting data on nutrition indicators and reporting monthly to the EWARN system covering 695 communities.

• 70.7 million USD appeal was approved for the nutrition sector as part of the 2018 Syrian Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). The HRP plan was finalized during this quarter, fully endorsed by the Humanitarian Coordinator and presented in December to the Ministry of Health in Syria for final endorsement.

• 22 participants actively participated and completed a five-day cluster coordination training in October facilitated by the Global Nutrition Cluster in collaboration with WoS. 17Turkey hub partners sent 19 participants to the training with 3 nutrition sector coordinators joining from three hubs.

• Four nutrition partners responded to IDPs displaced from Southern Idleb and Northern Hama via 11 rapid response mobile teams to accelerate the curative and preventative nutrition activities. In December, a total of 3,707 boys, girls and PLW were screened for malnutrition using MUAC. All identified acute malnutrition cases were treated and 615 PLW received IYCF counselling.

• For the first time in Syria, an IYCF barrier analysis has been completed. In September, the data collected from two IYCF barrier analysis assessments were analysed in order to inform and strengthen the IYCF programming efforts for nutrition partners. The assessment examined the determinants of three key IYCF and maternal nutrition behaviors 1) exclusive breastfeeding, 2) diet diversity during complementary feeding and 3) consuming an extra meal during pregnancy. Capacity building of the nutrition sector partners for the barrier analysis methodology was completed prior to commencing the assessment.

• As part of the WoS nutrition architecture, all hub nutrition coordinators participated in a three-day face-to-face WoS team meeting with the participation of sub-national focal points from Aleppo, Tartous,

Rural Damascus, Qamishli and Homs.