Whole of Syria (WoS): Attacks on Education in Syria (March 2011 - December 2019) [EN/AR]

Last updated on 22 April 2020

This visual on attacks on education in Syria provides a summary analysis of verified and unverified incidents of attacks on schools, attacks on education personnel, threats of such attacks and the military use of schools, from the beginning of the Syrian conflict in March 2011 until December 2019. This data set is a product of collaboration between the Whole of Syria education sector and the Security Council resolution 1612 (2005)-mandated Monitoring and Reporting Mechanism (MRM) on grave violations against children in Syria.