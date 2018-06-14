14 Jun 2018

Whole of Syria Protection Response: Who We Are - April 2017

Report
from Coordination SUD, Norwegian Refugee Council, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 30 Apr 2018 View Original
Across Syria, the Protection Sector is working to improve the protection environment of millions of people facing protection risks and needs. In 2018, the protection sector aims to provide 9.7 million protection interventions to people affected by the conflict all across Syria. The protection sector welcomes new protection partners and actors who support programming in Syria to help those in need. The following document introduces briefly who we are and provides key contacts. The Whole of Syria response has three main operational response centres, in Amman, Damascus and Gaziantep. Damascus operations support sub-national response centres in several locations1. Between these hubs, the protection sector and its areas of responsibilities, including child protection, GBV and Humanitarian Mine Action, provide assistance to 238 sub-districts in Syria. The protection sector would welcome you to reach out to sector and hub coordinators to engage in coordination, operational and training support. The sector colleagues are also available to members and external actors to provide briefings, data analysis and visualization, and formal and informal exchanges on the protection response and related advocacy. The Whole of Syria protection sector can be contacted through Clare Askew (askew@unhcr.org), Capucine Maus de Rolley (capucine.mausderolley@nrc.no) and Ambika Mukund (mukund@unhcr.org). An interactive response dashboard, based on monthly 4W inputs of partners across all hubs, is now available online (click here).

Whole of Syria Response Hubs

Protection Working Group (PWG) – Amman, Jordan

The Jordan Hub Protection Working group comprises General Protection, Child Protection, GBV and Humanitarian Mine Action. There are currently 27 active members that meet on a monthly basis alternating between coordination and technical thematic discussions. Currently the WG is in the process setting priorities for the creation of technical working groups (TWiGs) to further the guidance and support to members endeavoring to undertake the delivery of increasingly specialized protection interventions. TWiGs focus on topics such as data sharing and protection, AAP, case management, service mapping and referral pathways, and third party monitoring of protection interventions. A comprehensive service mapping data collection exercise has been completed and the Protection Sector is working closely with the Health Sector to map all protection and related health services to lay the groundwork for a referral pathway. Protection Monitoring Initiative (PMI) was established in mid-2017, resulting in strengthened protection data and analysis. The PMI releases monthly reports analyzing the situational context and population movement in southern Syria including return movement and displacement, looking also at reasons for return and obstacles face.

