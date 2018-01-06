Whole of Syria Protection Needs Overview (PNO), 2018: Aleppo Governorate

HIGHLIGHTS

1,023 communities were covered in Aleppo governorate with one or more protection issues.

86% of covered communities reported child labor preventing school attendance as occurring and 79% covered communities reported lack/loss of civil documentation as occurring.

Across population groups, child labor preventing school attendance was described as “very common” for one or more population groups by 10% covered communities.

Adolescent boys and girls are particularly affected by child labor preventing school attendance (described as “common” by 34% and 25% of covered communities respectively) while early marriage is reported as happening “sometimes” for adolescent girls by 40% of covered communities.

Children dropping out of school to work is the highest reported coping mechanism with 28% of covered communities describing it as “commonly used” by one or more population groups.

36% of covered communities described reliance on humanitarian assistance as a coping mechanism that was used at least sometimes by one or more population groups.

Movement restrictions were reported as occurring in 44% of covered communities, out of which 82% identified lack of civil documentation among causes for movement restrictions and 81% identified people without civil documentation as the most affected.

Needs for protection services were identified for all population groups, with 8 types of protection services reported as needed by at least 30% of covered communities by one or more population groups, including legal services for civil documentation (described as needed but not present in 34% of covered communities) and housing, land and property issues (described as needed but not present in 29% of covered communities).

65% of covered communities reported concerns with humanitarian assistance. Out of the total covered, 267 communities reported request for civil documentation to access assistance as an issue, while 256 communities indicated that the assistance delivered was not “what the community needed”.

Among covered communities having reported lack/loss of civil documentation as occurring, 90% indicated that unavailability of government services among causes while 71% reported “cannot register land/accessing transaction” as a consequence.

All types of civil documents that were assessed were reported as difficult to obtain by at least 90% of covered communities having reported lack/loss of civil documentation as occurring.