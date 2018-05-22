Whole of Syria: Nutrition Sector Snapshot, January – March 2018

AFFECTED POPULATION REACHED AT SUB-DISTRICT LEVEL FROM JAN-MAR 2018

The Nutrition Sector reached 588,247 girls, boys and pregnant and lactating women (PLWs) in need from January to March 2018 with curative and preventive nutrition services. This includes 324,233 girls and boys under-five and PLW screened for acute malnutrition, 6,938 girls and boys under 5 years and 4,117 PLWs were identified and treated. Additionally, 67,537 girls and boys under-five and 38,346 PLWs received micronutrients supplementation and 137,383 PLWs were counselled on infant and young child feeding.