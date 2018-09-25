Whole of Syria: Nutrition Sector Snapshot, January – June 2018

The Nutrition Sector reached 1,450,823 girls, boys and pregnant and lactating women (PLWs) in need from January to June 2018 with curative and preventive nutrition services. This includes 672,234 girls and boys under-ve and PLW screened for acute malnutrition, 16,739 girls and boys under 5 years and 8,308 PLWs were identied and treated. Additionally, 677,097 girls and boys under-five and 95,561 PLWs received micronutrients supplementation and 329,330 PLWs were counselled on infant and young child feeding.