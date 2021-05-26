Whole of Syria Nutrition Cluster Sector Brief (January - December 2020)

NUTRITION SITUATION IN SYRIA

Ten years of protracted conflict in Syria has led to a staggering 4.6 million pregnant and lactating women (PLW) and children in need of life-saving nutrition interventions with 3.7 million of these in acute need (severity 4 & 5). If not properly addressed, rising malnutrition will have devastating, long-term and intergenerational impacts across Syria.

Chronic malnutrition (stunting) remains one of the major public health and development threats in Syria, where annually more than 0.5 million Syrian children and one in three displaced children lose their future development and learning potentials due to stunting. Stunting is strongly linked with poor IYCF practices and maternal malnutrition.

There are high levels of anaemia across Syria, with one in four children and one in three PLWs with anaemia. Maternal malnutrition remains a concern, with the situation worse among displaced and hard to reach population. In government-controlled areas SMART survey results show that 5% of PLW are acutely malnourished, in North West Syria nearly 11% of PLWs are acutely malnourished and in some areas in Idlib there are indications of up to 40%.

Acute malnutrition among children is consistently increasing even though overall malnutrition levels in Syria remain below emergency levels. In some displaced populations or hard to reach populations, levels are however nearing to emergency threshold levels. Acute and chronic malnutrition are generally highest among those displaced compared to residents.

The poor nutrition situation is largely attributed to continued exposure of children and mothers to unsafe living conditions, diseases (including impacts of COVID-19), suboptimal infant and young child feeding (IYCF) practices, high maternal malnutrition, economic downturn, low purchasing power, poverty, food insecurity, family separations and poor care practices, early marriages, and destruction of infrastructure causing limited access to health services, and inadequate water and sanitation supply, and sub-optimal hygiene.

NUTRITION SECTOR RESPONSE DURING 2020

By Dec 2020, almost 3M mothers and children were reached with life-saving nutrition services across all response hubs in Syria.

Life-saving nutrition services covered 1,672 communities and 218 sub-districts in Syria since January 2020 by 58 Nutrition Cluster/Sector partners.

The delivery platforms include 148 Rapid Response Teams (RRTs), 28 Stabilization centers, 255 Outpatient Therapeutic Programme (OTP), and 630 Targeted Supplementary Feeding Programme (TSFP) through 58 partners. Nutrition services are provided through 75 percent of primary health care facilities in Syria.

The number of children 6-59 months and PLWs reached to date represents nearly 65 percent of the population in need and 100 percent of the targeted children and mothers. These include 121 percent of SAM burden, 78 percent of MAM burden, 37 percent of those requiring services for prevention of acute and chronic malnutrition, and 60 percent for micronutrient supplementation.

Nutrition Cluster/Sector partners also provided COVID-19 information and prevention measures to 945,746 mothers and caregivers and 304,096 PLWs were counselled on breastfeeding in the context of COVID-19.

Nearly 57 percent of the mothers and children were reached through within Syria support whilst 43 percent were reached through cross-border support.

CHALLENGES, OPPORTUNITIES AND ASKS

Nutrition is not seen as a priority for funding due to the non-emergency levels of wasting in Syria. Focusing on only treatment is well known to be insufficient for lasting change. Although wasting is associated with immediate risk to life, a child who is stunted is also 4 times more likely to die than a non-stunted child. Funding for health and WASH related interventions may be prioritized over nutrition despite the need for integrated programming across these sectors to tackle the current public health problem of stunting and micronutrient deficiencies.

As of Dec 2020, the Nutrition Sector remains with a 72 percent funding gap. A supply driven nutrition response does not sustainably or fully address nutritional needs through impactful interventions. Funding conditionality, ear-marking and geographic tagging as well as duration of funding are limiting long-term malnutrition reduction efforts and hindering health and community systems building to prevent and manage malnutrition. The Nutrition Sector has used integration and primary health care systems for reaching more children and mothers in 2020, more funds will be required to ensure scaling up of the nutrition response with the required quality.

The COVID-19 outbreak and deterioration in local economy represents additional threats to both nutrition operations and results. There is a need for a comprehensive and integrated nutrition-specific and nutrition-sensitive mother and children centred approach to prevent further Syrian children from losing their future and survival due to preventable causes.

To reduce chronic malnutrition, maternal malnutrition and anaemia, the Nutrition Sector cannot work in silo. Intersectoral and multisectoral efforts are needed such as health, food security, WASH, shelter, protection and education to break the cycle of malnutrition focusing on the first 1,000 days.

Nutrition implementation capacity across Syria remains limited and there is a real need for additional partners with more multi-sectoral programming capacity to support in delivering high quality nutrition-sensitive programmes. This could be achieved through maximizing integration and inter-sectoral advocacy, and investing in health and community systems strengthening

Without appropriate and flexible funding to the Nutrition Sector, it is expected that in 2021, 13,000 - 17,000 children under 5 could be at increased risk of death due to acute malnutrition, 3 million PLWs would suffer a decline in health and risk of adverse maternal outcomes during pregnancy and childbirth, and 0.5 million children could lose their future potential due to stunting. It is anticipated that these consequences will drastically worsen by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and the deterioration in local and household economy. We must act now.

For additional information please contact:

Dr. Tarig Mekkawi, Nutrition manager and Coordinator, Whole of Syria: tmekkawi@unicef.org

Dr. Najwa Rizkallah, Nutrition Sector Coordinator, Syria: nrizkallah@unicef.org

Dr. John Mukisa, Nutrition cluster Coordinator, North West Syria: jmukisa@unicef.org

Alice Burrell, NES XB Nutrition Working Group Coordinator: nutritionworkinggroup.nes@gmail.com