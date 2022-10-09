Whole of Syria Monthly Situation Report September 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

− WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean region, Dr Ahmad Al-Mandhari concluded a 4-day mission to Syria during which he met with senior officials and conducted a field visit to Daraa governorate to follow up on the health situation on the ground and provide the needed support, especially within the current context of cholera outbreak in some governorates.

− 2 675 health staff were trained in different intervention areas through 107 capacitybuilding activities.

− More than 103.79 tonnes of medical, lab, and nutritional supplies, kits, PPEs, ORSs, IV fluids and printing materials were dispatched to 36 MoH facilities, 1 MoHE hospital and 1 central warehouse, MoLAE (Aleppo Directorate of Environment (, 14 NGOs, 6 NGHs, 6 NGPHCs, SARC and an IA convoy (Sarmada 7).