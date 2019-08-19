Whole of Syria Global Nutrition Cluster Mid-Year Report - January to June 2019

Situation Analysis

In 2019, it is estimated that 4.7 Million girls and boys under the age of five years and pregnant and lactating women are at risk of under nutrition and in need of comprehensive curative and preventive nutrition services. Around 92,000 children under the age of five years are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition ,out of which 19,000 girls and boys are at risk of death due to severe acute malnutrition; a life threatening condition that requires immediate treatment. Without appropriate care, Children with sever acute malnourished children are nine times at risk of mortality than their well-nourished counter-parts. Approximately 865,295 girls and boys under the age of five years suffer from micro nutrient deficiencies. It is estimated that 1.6 Million mothers will require maternal nutrition services and skilled support to necessitate optimal infant and young child feeding and care practices.

Global Acute Malnutrition among boys and girls under the age of 5 years remains within acceptable international benchmarks in most of the assessed areas during 2018. However, there are some pockets where SMART surveys and nutrition surveillance information show an increased stunting rates such as Eastern Ghouta (36%) and Tel Abyed (32%) which are close to the 40% emergency thresholds for stunting according WHO thresholds. Chronic malnutrition was a problem in Syria even before the crisis and increased rates have been observed recently (SMART surveys 2019).

Nutrition surveillance system in some areas such as North West Syria indicates that up to 90% of children aged below 6 months 0-6 are not exclusively breast fed and most of the mothers are not practicing optimal complementary feeding practices . There are increasing concerns on appropriate feeding and care practice for non-breast fed infants. Overall, the coverage of nutrition services is below recommended level due to capacity constraint, heightened insecurity affecting access and resource limitations.

Response Strategy

• Strengthening life-saving and preventive nutrition services for vulnerable population groups focusing on safe and appropriate IYCF practices in emergency contexts and beyond, micronutrient interventions, and optimal maternal nutrition. Infant and young child feeding interventions will be provided in the community, health facilities, and local health system structures in close collaboration and coordination with the health sector and reproductive health sub-cluster, food security and child protection sectors.

• Improve equitable access to high quality, life-saving, curative nutrition services through systematic identification, referral, and treatment of acutely malnourished cases for boys and girls under five and PLW. The response modality will be informed according to context and will be adjustable and flexible to serve the needs of the target groups. Provision of management of acute malnutrition will be ensured at the health facility and community level and in integration with infant and young child feeding services and primary health care services.

Challenges

