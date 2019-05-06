Whole of Syria Gender-Based Violence Area of Responsibility: Voices from Syria 2019 - Assessment Findings of the Humanitarian Needs Overview

Summary of Findings

Assessments and data gathered in 2018, as has been done for Voices 2017 and 2016, reconfirmed that GBV – particularly sexual violence and sexual harassment, domestic violence, family violence against women and girls, and early/forced marriage – continues to pervade the lives of women and girls, particularly adolescent girls. Women, girls, boys and men have confirmed that GBV occurs in homes, at schools and universities, in the market, and on the street. In a word: everywhere. The fear of sexual violence – both generally and associated with abduction – is a concern raised by women and girls contributing to psychosocial distress. It is a further limitation of their movements in some parts of Syria, which is already restricted by parents, husbands and family members who harbour the same concerns. One reason for this movement restriction – which was given in other years but came out more strongly this year in certain areas – was adherence to customs and traditions rooted in patriarchy: “The mobility of women is highly restricted because of the customs and traditions.” (Adolescent girl from Daret Azza sub-district,

Aleppo governorate). Focus group discussion (FGD) participants also cited fear of sexual violence as a reason for movement restriction, both self-imposed and by family members. Participants did not identify sexual violence perpetrated against men and boys as a strong concern in their communities. However, the All Survivors Project publication “Destroyed from Within: Sexual Violence against men and boys in Syria and Turkey” (September 2018) has documented sexual violence and abuse experienced by men and boys during the Syria crisis. Also of note, sexual violence is still perceived in 2018 to be a torture tactic within detention and prisons against both males and females. Indeed, reports conducted by the Independent Commission of Inquiry documented such activity up until December 2017. Additionally, during home arrests, the daughters, wives and female relatives of detained men and boys were raped and sexually assaulted.

According to FGD participants – and in line with global trends – movement restriction was the primary obstacle to accessing GBV-specialised services. These constraints limit women and girls’ access to services, humanitarian aid and generally infringe upon their wider human rights. However, it is worth highlighting that where services are available and accessible, women and girls expressed high satisfaction with the standard received.

Adolescent girls are forced into early marriage by parents who want to protect them against sexual violence, abuse and exploitation. However, the girl is often wed to a man who is much older than her, which may well increase her vulnerability to GBV: “Such marriage[s] lead to problems because of the age difference.” (Man from Afrin sub-district, Aleppo governorate)

Such adversities have become commonplace in recent years, as the protracted crisis continues to contribute to financial stress, livelihood and food insecurity in Syria. Women and girls, have said that the threat of divorce is used to force women and adolescent girls to conform to customs and traditions, as well as financial control: “Some men force their wives to work and if they refuse, they divorce them.” (Adolescent girl from Karama sub-district, Ar-Raqqa governorate). This adolescent girl’s statement highlights that women are in some instances forced by their husbands to work to generate revenue. In some circumstances, women and adolescent girls who earn an income are denied their right to manage household income and resources. As in the past years, the fear of sexual harassment and sexual exploitation that women and girls face at distribution sites, results in them feeling unsafe and avoid going at all. On a more positive note, women and girls have stated that where GBV specialised services exist, they really improve their lives.

While most forms of violence experienced by women and girls in Syria were reported in previous editions of this publication, there were fresh concerns voiced in the FGDs. Participants identified armed recruitment as a conflictrelated GBV risk and a form of child labour that is impacting girls. Another new trend is the use of technology to sexually harass adolescent girls, such as unwanted sexual text messages or blackmail using photos of women and girls: “Sexual abuse cases of young women are done in many ways, starting by abuse through the phone and blackmailing with photos which subsequently lead to sexual abuse and exploitation. This exploitation is widespread in society.” (GBV Expert from Turkey Cross Border Hub).