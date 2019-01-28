Whole of Syria Education Assessment – Key Findings (October 2018)

Objective: The assessment aims to provide an in-depth understanding of the access and quality of education in Syria, as well as educational barriers and needs amongst IDPs, spontaneous returnees*, and resident community populations. It also seeks to inform effective response planning for accessible opposition-controlled areas in northwest, northeast, and south Syria.

Geographical coverage: The assessment covers accessible communities in opposition-held areas in the following governorates: Aleppo, Ar-Raqqa, Deir-ez-Zor, Hama, Al-Hassakeh, Idleb, Dar’a and Quneitra.

Survey types: