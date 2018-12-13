13 Dec 2018

Whole of Syria - Disease Early Warning Snapshot - September 2018

Infographic
from World Health Organization
Published on 30 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.96 MB)

Epidemiological Summary

Week 36-39 (September) 2018 saw no significant changes in the overall infecyious disease picture for Syria. The weekly burden of the top 2 diseases is in line with seasonal patterns: cases of influenza-like illness show a moderate up since August, while acute diarrhoeal diseases show a mild down across the country.

Leishmaniasis cases have continued to down since January, with the exception of a slight up in cases in Idleb during the second half of September. The down trend in measles cases continues, after the peak in March. Laboratory-confirmed cases were still reported for September. Two clusters of acute jaundice syndrome were identified in Dara’a and in Aleppo

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

At global conference, students use ReliefWeb data to pitch to donors

110 participants.

20 minutes to prepare.

3 judges.

1.5 minutes to convince a donor on how to aid polio vaccination efforts in Syria.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.