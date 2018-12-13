Whole of Syria - Disease Early Warning Snapshot - September 2018

Epidemiological Summary

Week 36-39 (September) 2018 saw no significant changes in the overall infecyious disease picture for Syria. The weekly burden of the top 2 diseases is in line with seasonal patterns: cases of influenza-like illness show a moderate up since August, while acute diarrhoeal diseases show a mild down across the country.

Leishmaniasis cases have continued to down since January, with the exception of a slight up in cases in Idleb during the second half of September. The down trend in measles cases continues, after the peak in March. Laboratory-confirmed cases were still reported for September. Two clusters of acute jaundice syndrome were identified in Dara’a and in Aleppo