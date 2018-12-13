13 Dec 2018

Whole of Syria - Disease Early Warning Snapshot - October 2018

Infographic
from World Health Organization
Published on 04 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (2.52 MB)

Epidemiological Summary

During week 40-43 (October) 2018 the weekly cases of influenza-like illness saw a 25% up since August, while the case load of acute diarrhoeal diseases down by one-third during the same period. This is in line with expected seasonal patterns. Leishmaniasis cases have reached a plateau in Oct after the clear down trend since Jan.

An up in leishmaniasis cases in Oct was primarily reported from Idleb (different subdistricts than Sept) and Deir-ez-Zor subdistrict.

The down trend in measles and rubella cases continues to persist. Blood samples from clusters of acute jaundice syndrome in Dara’a and Aleppo tested positive for Hepatitis A virus.

