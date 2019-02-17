Whole of Syria - Disease Early Warning Snapshot - November 2018

Epidemiological Summary

During week 44-47 (November) 2018 the cases of influenza-like illness continued to rise from a low in August, while cases of acute diarrhoeal diseases decreased, both in line with expected seasonal patterns. Leishmaniasis cases show an expected seasonal increase, going from an average of 1388 cases/week during Aug-Oct to an average of 2099 cases/week in November. The decreasing trend in measles and rubella cases continues to persist. Hepatitis A in Dara’a and Aleppo has returned to near-normal levels.