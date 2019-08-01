Whole of Syria - Disease Early Warning Snapshot - May 2019

Epidemiological Summary

During weeks 18-22 (May) 2019, weekly cases of influenza-like illness continued to decline nationally at even higher rates than the previous month – case rates reduced by 26%, representing an overall decrease of 43% since February from approximately 53,000 cases per week to 30,000 cases per week. Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) weekly case rates were at their lowest in 2019, declining 35% since April. The anticipated seasonal increase in acute diarrhea cases continued to be observed with weekly cases rates rising by 14% and increases seen in 13 out of the 14 governorates. Acute diarrhea case rates rose more than 100% in the governorates of As-Sweida, Damascus, Dar’a, Latiakia, Quneitra, and Tartous. For the fourth month in a row, Hepatits A case rates continued to decline in May by 3% though increases were reported in Damascus (13%), Deir-ez-Zor (14%), Aleppo (18%), and Rural Damascus (48%). Meningitis weekly cases increased nationally by 21% with the greatest increases observed in Ar-Raqqa (47%), Deir-ez-Zor (58%), and Aleppo (121%). Finally, for the second month in a row, weekly cases of typhoid increased nationally, rising by 30% since April and 48% since March. Aleppo, Deir-ez-Zor and Al-Hasakeh governorates all experienced an increase in case rates of 35% or more.