04 Aug 2019

Whole of Syria - Disease Early Warning Snapshot - March 2019

Infographic
from World Health Organization
Published on 08 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.05 MB)

Epidemiological Summary (January)

During weeks 10-13 (March) 2019, weekly cases of influenza-like illness decreased nationally by 12% – the first decrease in case rates in more than seven months. March also saw a similar drop in Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) with weekly case rates declining by 30%. Weekly cases of acute diarrheal disease stayed steady nationally for the second month in a row though hotspots were seen in parts of Aleppo, Ar-Raqqa, Dar’a and Rural Damascus governorates. Hepatis A case rates continued to decline in March by 17% with Tartous and Lattakia governorates seeing the biggest decreases of 52% and 41% respectively. Leishmaniasis weekly cases increased nationally again in March but to a lesser degree (3%) than in February (7%) with Idleb governorate most affected followed by Deir-ez-Zor. Finally, although case rates of typhoid have stayed steady nationally in 2019, rates in Dar’a governorate have been steadily increasing over two months with more than 360% increase in weekly cases since January

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.