Whole of Syria - Disease Early Warning Snapshot - March 2019

Epidemiological Summary (January)

During weeks 10-13 (March) 2019, weekly cases of influenza-like illness decreased nationally by 12% – the first decrease in case rates in more than seven months. March also saw a similar drop in Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) with weekly case rates declining by 30%. Weekly cases of acute diarrheal disease stayed steady nationally for the second month in a row though hotspots were seen in parts of Aleppo, Ar-Raqqa, Dar’a and Rural Damascus governorates. Hepatis A case rates continued to decline in March by 17% with Tartous and Lattakia governorates seeing the biggest decreases of 52% and 41% respectively. Leishmaniasis weekly cases increased nationally again in March but to a lesser degree (3%) than in February (7%) with Idleb governorate most affected followed by Deir-ez-Zor. Finally, although case rates of typhoid have stayed steady nationally in 2019, rates in Dar’a governorate have been steadily increasing over two months with more than 360% increase in weekly cases since January