Whole of Syria - Disease Early Warning Snapshot - June 2019

Epidemiological Summary

During weeks 23-26 (June) 2019, a seasonal increase in acute diarrhea cases continued to be observed for the third month in a row with weekly cases rates rising by 45% nationally. Increases were seen in all 14 governorates with average caseloads per week rising by more than 100% since May in the governorates of Idleb and Dar’a and by 50% or more in the governorates of Aleppo, As-Sweida, Hama, Homs, and Tartous. For the third month in a row, weekly cases of typhoid increased nationally, rising by 23% since May with the largest increases seen in Homs, Damascus and Dar’a. Meningitis case rates also rose 31% since May, with increases seen in 12 of the 14 governorates – Aleppo and Deir-ez-Zor saw the greatest rise in absolute numbers of weekly cases and an increase of 85% and 51% respectively. Despite the reported increase in the number of meningitis cases, the concentration of cases has not reached the threshold of an alert. Hepatitis A case rates stayed steady during the month of June with a small increase of 2% seen in weekly case rates. Rates of influenza-like illness continued to decline nationally for the fourth month in a row, reducing by 17% since May and representing an overall decrease of 53% since February from approximately 53,000 cases per week to less than 25,000 cases per week. June rates of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) were at their lowest in 2019, declining 28% since May. Similarly, average weekly cases of Leishmaniasis decreased 6% since May to less than 2000 cases per week – the lowest rate this year