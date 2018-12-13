Whole of Syria - Disease Early Warning Snapshot - June 2018

Epidemiological Summary

June 2018 data is consistent with the expected seasonal ptterns for influenza-like illnesses (case load down by ~45% since January) and acute diarrhoea (case load up by ~70% since January, with a doubling of the case load in Deir-ez-Zor, Aleppo and Al-Hasakeh governorates).

Typhoid cases continue to show an  trend, most pronounced in Idleb, where the case load was 2.5 times higher as in January. Measles/rubella cases down overall since April, most notably in Raqqa (down 30% since May) and Aleppo (down 40% since May). Leishmaniasis case loads showed a gradual down since January most notably in Idleb (down 40% since April) and Deir-ez-Zor (down from 5,536 cases in Jan to 1,456 cases in June).