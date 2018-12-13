13 Dec 2018

Whole of Syria - Disease Early Warning Snapshot - June 2018

Infographic
from World Health Organization
Published on 30 Jul 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.46 MB)

Epidemiological Summary

June 2018 data is consistent with the expected seasonal ptterns for influenza-like illnesses (case load down by ~45% since January) and acute diarrhoea (case load up by ~70% since January, with a doubling of the case load in Deir-ez-Zor, Aleppo and Al-Hasakeh governorates).

Typhoid cases continue to show an  trend, most pronounced in Idleb, where the case load was 2.5 times higher as in January. Measles/rubella cases down overall since April, most notably in Raqqa (down 30% since May) and Aleppo (down 40% since May). Leishmaniasis case loads showed a gradual down since January most notably in Idleb (down 40% since April) and Deir-ez-Zor (down from 5,536 cases in Jan to 1,456 cases in June).

