08 May 2019

Whole of Syria - Disease Early Warning Snapshot - January 2019

Infographic
from World Health Organization
Published on 23 Apr 2019 View Original
Download PDF (2.51 MB)

Epidemiological Summary(January)

During weeks 1-5 (January) 2019, cases of influenza-like illness continued to increase during the month but to a lesser degree (6%) than in December (19%). Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases saw a significant rise of 35% in weekly case load from 1067 cases per week in December to 1435 cases per week in January. Cases of acute diarrheal disease continued to decrease as seen in the previous month, though spikes were seen in sub-districts of Jirud (Rural Damascus) and Shadadah (Al-Hassakeh). During the month, Hepatitis A cases decreased overall but weekly case rates increased markedly in two sub-districts of Deir-ez-Zor governorate: Al Mayadin (200%) and Khasham (67%).

Finally, Leishmaniasis cases stabilized nationally for the first time since August 2018, however, parts of Al-Hassakeh, Deir-ez-Zor, Ar Raqqa and Idleb governorates continued to see spikes in weekly case rates.

