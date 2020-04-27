Whole of Syria - Disease Early Warning Snapshot - February 2020

Epidemiological Summary

During weeks 6-9 (February) of 2020, influenza-like illness (ILI) witnessed a 3% increase in proportionate morbidity since the previous month, with increased weekly rates of 20% or more observed in 5 governorates: Ar-Raqqa (28%), Dara’a (26%), Hama (23%), Homs (49%) and Lattakia (25%). Proportionate morbidity of severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) increased 32% compared to January: 12 of 14 governorates showed increased weekly rates. In terms of waterborne illness, proportionate morbidity of acute diarrhea (AD) decreased nationally (-14%) for the second month in a row. Suspected hepatitis A remained stable nationally, with a slight decrease (-3%) in proportionate morbidity, though increased weekly rates increased 41% in Deir-ez-Zor governorate. Similarly, proportionate morbidity of suspected typhoid (STF) decreased just 2% versus January. However, Ar-Raqqa governorate weekly case rates increased 91% during the month. Other illnesses also witnessed a decrease in proportionate morbidity compared to January: suspected measles (-9%), suspected meningitis (-2%); and leishmaniasis (-19%). However, weekly rates of meningitis increased 100% or more in 7 of 14 governorates.