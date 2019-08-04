04 Aug 2019

Whole of Syria - Disease Early Warning Snapshot - February 2019

from World Health Organization
Published on 08 Jul 2019 View Original
Epidemiological Summary (January)

During weeks 6 – 9 (February) 2019, weekly cases of influenza-like illness continued to increase during the month by 5%, at nearly the same rate as January (6%) with the governorates of Lattakia and Tartous seeing the greatest increase. As in the previous month, Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases increased but to a lesser degree (12%) than in January (35%). While weekly cases of acute diarrheal disease stayed steady nationally, hotspots in Al-Hasakeh, Ar-Raqqa and Rural Damascus did see significant increases. During the month, Hepatis A case rates decreased slightly though increases were seen in the governorates of Aleppo (6%), Al-Hasakeh (8%), Lattakia (39%) and Rural Damascus (23%). Leishmaniasis weekly cases increased 7% nationally with Aleppo and Hama governorates most affected. Finally, case rates of typhoid in Al-Hasakeh governorate rose by more than 200% with Qahtaniyyeh subdistrict most affected.

