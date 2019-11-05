05 Nov 2019

Whole of Syria - Disease Early Warning Snapshot - August 2019

Infographic
from World Health Organization
Published on 30 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.79 MB)

Epidemiological summary

During weeks 32-35 (August) 2019, acute diarrhea case rates decreased for the first time in 2019, falling 17% nationally. Decreases were reported in 13 governorates with the largest reductions seen in Dar’a (-32%) and Quneitra (-34%). Meningitis weekly case rates also decreased: 23% overall and by more than 50% in Rural Damascus (-62%), Idleb (-57%), and Tartous (-55%). However, increased rates were seen in Dar’a, Deir-ez-Zor, Hama and Homs. For the first time in five months, weekly case rates of typhoid decreased nationally, falling by 14% since July though rates in Dara’a governorate increased for the third month in a row, by 44% in August. Hepatitis A weekly case rates decreased 11% nationally since July, with As-Sweida, Hama, Homs, Idleb and Rural Damascus all seeing a reduction of 20% or more. Nationally, weekly case rates of influenza-like illness (ILI) reduced by 6% and weekly rates of Leishmaniasis fell 38%, with declines observed in 11 of 14 governorates for both diseases. Rates of severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) continued to decline for the 6th month in a row, falling 22% to an average of 290 cases per week during the month of August – their lowest level in 2019. Finally, Eid al-Adha holidays – usually lasting 4 days – occurred during week 33 which caused a significant drop in number of consultations as well as reporting completeness.

