Whole of Syria Cholera Outbreak Situation Report no.4 Issued 23 October 2022

Epidemiological Overview

Since the last situation report, the number of confirmed and suspected cases has risen. Suspected cholera cases (AWD) have been reported from all 14 governorates, of which 12 have reported cases that were positive by rapid diagnostic tests and culture.

Between 25 August and 15 October, 20,014 suspected cases have been reported, including 75 associated deaths to date at a case fatality rate of 0.37%.

Of the 2,045 samples tested with rapid diagnostic tests, 989 have tested positive. To date, 644 stool samples have been cultured, of which 334 have tested positive for Vibrio Cholera. The overall proportion of positive cases is 51.8%.

The most affected governorates to date are:

• Deir-ez-Zor (10,960 cases, 55%)

• Ar-Raqqa (4,519 cases, 23%)

• Aleppo ( 3,091 cases, 15.4%)

• Al-Hasakeh (1,017 cases, 5%)

Approximately 65 suspected cases have been reported from IDP camps and sites to date.