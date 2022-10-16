Whole of Syria Cholera Outbreak Situation Report no.3 Issued 14 October 2022

Epidemiological Overview

Since the last situation report, the number of confirmed and suspected cases continues to rise. Suspected cholera cases (AWD) have been reported from all 14 governorates, of which 12 have reported cases that were positive by rapid diagnostic test.

Between 25 August and 8 October, 15,823 suspected cases have been reported, including 68 deaths (case fatality rate of 0.43%).

Of the 1,635 samples tested with rapid diagnostic tests, 807 have tested positive. To date, 644 stool samples have been cultured, of which 245 have tested positive for Vibrio Cholera. The overall proportion of positive cases is 46%.

The most affected governorates to date are:

• Deir-ez-Zor (8,940 cases, 56.5 %)

• Ar-Raqqa (3,325 cases, 21%)

• Aleppo (2,411 cases, 15.2%)

• Al-Hasakeh (841 cases, 5.3%)

Approximately 54 suspected cases have been reported from IDP camps and sites to date.