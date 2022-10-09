Whole of Syria Cholera Outbreak Situation Report no.2 Issued 08 October 2022

Epidemiological Overview:

Since the situation report issued on 26 September 2022, the number of confirmed and suspected cases continues to rise. A total of 13 of 14 governorates are now affected, compared with 10 during the last reporting period.

Between 25 August and 4 October, 13,059 suspected cases have been reported, including 60 deaths (case fatality rate of 0.46%). Of the 1,412 samples tested with rapid diagnostic tests, 708 have tested positive.

To date, 364 stool samples have been cultured, of which 181 have tested positive for Vibrio Cholera. The overall proportion of cases testing positive is 50%.

The most affected governorates to date are:

Deir-ez-Zor (7,450 cases, 36.3 %)

Ar-Raqqa (2,560 cases, 19.6%)

Aleppo (2,055 cases, 15.7%)

Al-Hasakeh (716 cases, 5.4%)

Approximately 34 suspected cases have been reported from IDP camps and sites to date. Females are slightly more affected than males (52% versus 48%). Of the suspect and confirmed cases reported, 65.2% are adults and 34.8% are under the age of 15.