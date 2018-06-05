Whole of Syria Child Protection Area of Responsibility: Response Snapshot, January to March 2018
The Child Protection sector in Syria is comprised of approximately 81 partners including, UN, INGO, Syrian NGO and government agencies operating in 13 governorates. Partners work to prevent and respond to abuse, neglect, exploitation and violence against children through strengthening community-based child protection programming, including psychosocial support, specialized child protection services, risk education and strengthening the capacity of frontline child protection workers and volunteers.