Whole of Syria Child Protection Area of Responsibility: 2022 HRP Indicators & 4Ws Guidance Note [EN/AR]

This document seeks to provide clarification on the 2022 4Ws child protection activities with an aim to consolidate, strengthen and ensure Whole of Syria (WOS) coherence. This guidance is consistent with the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan Child Protection results framework and the broad child protection results. It is intended to support Child Protection, Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) and Information Management (IM) colleagues in the collation of child protection data for 4Ws reporting from each hub and facilitate the collation and comparability of child protection data for WOS reporting