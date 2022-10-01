Whole of Syria: AWD/Cholera outbreak situation report No.1 Issued 26 September 2022

Highlights on the cholera situation:

The Ministry of Health (MoH) of Syria officially declared a cholera outbreak on 10 September 2022, with the majority of cases reported from Aleppo, Deir-ez-Zor and Al-Hasakeh governorates.

Between 25 August and 23 September 2022, a total of 5,973 suspected cases have been reported in 09 of the 14 governorates in Syria.

Most of the cases were reported from Deir-ez-Zor (3,331 cases, 55.76 %), Aleppo (1,336 cases, 22.36%), Ar-Raqqa (753 cases, 12.6%) and Al-Hasakeh (465 cases, 7.78%). A total of 36 associated deaths were reported (20 from Aleppo, and 12 from Deir-ez-Zor and 3 in Ar-Raqqa, 1 in Al-Hasakeh reported by MoH) during the same time period.

A total of 228 stool samples were cultured, and 98 samples tested positive for Vibrio Cholera, serotype Ogawa (15 from Aleppo, 58 in Deir-ez-Zor and 25 from Ar-Raqqa). Out of a total of 787 stool specimens tested with Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs), 364 (46%) tested positive (180 in Aleppo, 100 in Deir-ez-Zor, 38 in Al-Hasakeh, and 27 from Ar-Raqqa).

Females are slightly more affected than males (52% versus 48% respectively) in Syria. All age groups are affected with 34.8% of the cases below the age of 10 years old.