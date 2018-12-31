31 Dec 2018

WHO Syria, Week 52, 21 – 27 December 2018

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 27 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (214.92 KB)

General developments & political & security situation

  • The security situation within the AOO remains volatile and unstable. The main hot spots remain Deir Ez-Zour, Hama,
    Aleppo and Idlib governorates. The most significant development is Israeli missile attack against targets in the Rif Damascus governorate. While Turkey postponed its military operation against YPG within the north-eastern area,
    SAA persisted in the military operation against ISIL on the western bank of Euphrates river.

  • Heavy clashes were reported between SDF and ISIL in Hajin pocket, South East rural of Deir Ez-Zour with the frontlines remain unchanged. Meantime, SAA ground shelling continues to hit NSAGs positions along the frontline axis of Aleppo, Hama, Latakia and Idlib Governorates, while several projectiles impacted multiple neighborhoods of Aleppo city.

  • The security situation in the Eastern area remains volatile and unpredictable. USA government decided to withdraw its forces from Syria while SDF confirmed their readiness to clear the area from ISIL and repel any proposed ISIL attack.

  • The military situation in the Northern area remains volatile and tense. Clashes are still reported between NSAGs with sporadic skirmishes taking place between SAA and NSAGs in rural Aleppo, as well as along the Western fronts of Aleppo city.

  • The security situation in the southern area is assessed as relatively calm but unpredictable. The tension between reconciliation groups and SAA in Daraa is still existing. Demining operations are still ongoing in Daraa governorate as well as Safa hills area (previously controlled by ISIL).

  • Coordination between Turkey and the United States in Syria is not limited to military coordination, President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said on Monday.

  • Turkey began reinforcing its positions on both sides of its border with Syria on Sunday, a Reuters witness said, as Ankara and Washington agreed to coordinate a U.S. withdrawal from Syria.

  • Syrian air defenses intercepted “hostile targets” near Damascus, Syrian state media reported on Tuesday.

  • Syria's army says it has entered the flashpoint city of Manbij, according to state media, after the country’s Kurdish armed groups invited government forces to take control of the northern area and protect it from a threatened Turkish offensive. State-run Sana news agency said the Syrian army raised the national flag in Manbij on Friday. It also mentioned that it is pledged to guarantee "full security for all Syrian citizens and others present in the area, according to Saba. Some Manbij residents and Turkish media stated that they had not seen any sign of Syrian forces in their city, and that is that Syrian government troops have already been only on the outskirts of the city, where they were part of an international coalition that is fighting remnants of ISIL. However, it was confirmed that the situation remained calm and stable within the area of Manbij city, no report about any military confrontation or internal displacement among the local citizens.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.