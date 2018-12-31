WHO Syria, Week 52, 21 – 27 December 2018

General developments & political & security situation

The security situation within the AOO remains volatile and unstable. The main hot spots remain Deir Ez-Zour, Hama,

Aleppo and Idlib governorates. The most significant development is Israeli missile attack against targets in the Rif Damascus governorate. While Turkey postponed its military operation against YPG within the north-eastern area,

SAA persisted in the military operation against ISIL on the western bank of Euphrates river.

Heavy clashes were reported between SDF and ISIL in Hajin pocket, South East rural of Deir Ez-Zour with the frontlines remain unchanged. Meantime, SAA ground shelling continues to hit NSAGs positions along the frontline axis of Aleppo, Hama, Latakia and Idlib Governorates, while several projectiles impacted multiple neighborhoods of Aleppo city.

The security situation in the Eastern area remains volatile and unpredictable. USA government decided to withdraw its forces from Syria while SDF confirmed their readiness to clear the area from ISIL and repel any proposed ISIL attack.

The military situation in the Northern area remains volatile and tense. Clashes are still reported between NSAGs with sporadic skirmishes taking place between SAA and NSAGs in rural Aleppo, as well as along the Western fronts of Aleppo city.

The security situation in the southern area is assessed as relatively calm but unpredictable. The tension between reconciliation groups and SAA in Daraa is still existing. Demining operations are still ongoing in Daraa governorate as well as Safa hills area (previously controlled by ISIL).

Coordination between Turkey and the United States in Syria is not limited to military coordination, President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said on Monday.

Turkey began reinforcing its positions on both sides of its border with Syria on Sunday, a Reuters witness said, as Ankara and Washington agreed to coordinate a U.S. withdrawal from Syria.

Syrian air defenses intercepted “hostile targets” near Damascus, Syrian state media reported on Tuesday.