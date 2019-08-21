WHO Syria: Situation Report | Weeks 32 – 33 (2 – 15 August), 2019
I. General Development, Political and Security Situation
The security situation in the country remains volatile and unstable. The main hot spots remain Daraa, AlHassakah, Deir Ezzor, Latakia, Hama, Aleppo and Idlib governorates.
The security situation in Idlib and North rural Hama witnessed a notable escalation in the military activities between SAA and NSAGs, with SAA advancement in the area.
Syrian government forces, supported by fighters from allied popular defense groups, have taken control of a number of villages in the southern countryside of the northwestern province of Idlib, reaching the outskirts of a major stronghold of foreign-sponsored Takfiri militants there
The Southern area, particularly in Daraa Governorate, experienced multiple attacks targeting SAA soldiers .
The security situation in the Central area remains tense and affected by the ongoing armed conflict in North rural Hama. The exchange of shelling between SAA and NSAGs witnessed a notable increase resulting in a high number of casualties among civilians.
The threat of ERWs, UXOs and Landmines is still of concern in the central area. Two children were killed, and three others were seriously injured as a result of a landmine explosion in Hawsh Haju town of North rural Homs.
The general situation in the coastal area is likely to remain calm. However, SAA military operations are expected to continue in North rural Latakia and asymmetric attacks in the form of IEDs, PBIEDs, and VBIEDs cannot be ruled out.
II. Key Health Issues
Response to Al Hol camp:
The Security situation is still considered as unstable inside the camp due to the stress caused by the deplorable and unbearable living conditions the inhabitants of the camp have been experiencing . During the reporting period, 126 people left the camp to Manbij district in Aleppo governorate .
WHO distributed batches of medical supplies containing life-saving medicines, antibiotics, therapeutic milk, intravenous fluids, anesthetics and analgesics to both WHO-contracted Al-Hikmah and Al-Hayat private hospitals to strengthen the health response to the referred patients from the camp. Moreover, a shipment which contains 10 836 treatments and 100 trauma kits was delivered to health partners at the camp.
WHO health partners launched the provision of mental health services at the previously distributed two prefabricated caravans in different sectors at the camp. During the reporting period, WHO health partners provided 27 psychiatric consultations about the most common mental health cases like depression and posttraumatic stress disorder.
12 new cases of severe acute malnutrition with complications were referred to join the already -referred children who are receiving the proper treatment at the WHO-contracted Al-Hikmah private hospital in AlHasakeh governorate. During the reporting period, 9 children were discharged, quite cured, while the rest are still under treatment.