WHO Syria: Situation Report | Weeks 32 – 33 (2 – 15 August), 2019

I. General Development, Political and Security Situation

The security situation in the country remains volatile and unstable. The main hot spots remain Daraa, AlHassakah, Deir Ezzor, Latakia, Hama, Aleppo and Idlib governorates.

The security situation in Idlib and North rural Hama witnessed a notable escalation in the military activities between SAA and NSAGs, with SAA advancement in the area.

Syrian government forces, supported by fighters from allied popular defense groups, have taken control of a number of villages in the southern countryside of the northwestern province of Idlib, reaching the outskirts of a major stronghold of foreign-sponsored Takfiri militants there

The Southern area, particularly in Daraa Governorate, experienced multiple attacks targeting SAA soldiers .

The security situation in the Central area remains tense and affected by the ongoing armed conflict in North rural Hama. The exchange of shelling between SAA and NSAGs witnessed a notable increase resulting in a high number of casualties among civilians.

The threat of ERWs, UXOs and Landmines is still of concern in the central area. Two children were killed, and three others were seriously injured as a result of a landmine explosion in Hawsh Haju town of North rural Homs.