Syria

WHO Syria: Monthly Situation Report | WHO Syria Sub-offices (7 July – 7 August 2020)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Aleppo Sub-Office:

III. WHORESPONSE

Trauma

• Ongoing support of Aleppo DoH with 100 personal protective equipment

• Assistive devices (walkers, crutches and wheelchairs) have been distributed to many partners.

COVID-19

• Ongoing distribution of fabric masks in Aleppo city.

• Conducted several meetings with SARC Aleppo to disseminate the last WHO updates for health workers.

• Monitoring and follow up of tested samples and people in isolation is being conducted on a daily basis.

• Submitted the contingency UN personnel plan.

Mental Health • WHO supported:

  • Ibn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital: outpatient clinic providing consultations in hospital location; with full range of services for 214 in-patients in the hospital. Assessment for current shortage in psychotropic, shipment to be delivered shortly from central warehouse

  • The supported team from one NGOs in collaboration with MH hospital delivered at home services through 9 field visits, covering more than 65 beneficiaries, including delivery of psychotropic, MH consultations and family psychosocial support.

  • Field visit accompanied the team as a monitoring activity, 5 families were met, satisfactory about the service was document.

  • Integrated MHPSS services were delivered to the community through 5 NGOs in the city, the emergency areas, and HTRs, wherein, multi-MHPSS teams embedded with MMTs are functioning in NWS response, with the focus on COVID-19 response. Delivered 6587 mental health consultations in 33 different locations in Aleppo Governorate.

  • Supportive supervision follow up was provided to trained health and community workers in the field to share knowledge and enhance skills in providing MH consultations

  • Several technical meetings on bilateral manners with health partners” quest scope, SSSD, ASSLs, IHSSAN chiairy, UNDP, and UNICEF”, focused on MHPSS response for COVID-19, and way forward to enhance MHPSS interventions, sharing updates and manuals, providing technical support about project implementation in the context of COVID19.

Related Content