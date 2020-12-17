WHO Syria: Monthly Situation Report | WHO Syria Sub-offices (7 July – 7 August 2020)

Aleppo Sub-Office:

III. WHORESPONSE

Trauma

• Ongoing support of Aleppo DoH with 100 personal protective equipment

• Assistive devices (walkers, crutches and wheelchairs) have been distributed to many partners.

COVID-19

• Ongoing distribution of fabric masks in Aleppo city.

• Conducted several meetings with SARC Aleppo to disseminate the last WHO updates for health workers.

• Monitoring and follow up of tested samples and people in isolation is being conducted on a daily basis.

• Submitted the contingency UN personnel plan.

Mental Health • WHO supported: