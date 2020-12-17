Syria
WHO Syria: Monthly Situation Report | WHO Syria Sub-offices (7 July – 7 August 2020)
Aleppo Sub-Office:
III. WHORESPONSE
Trauma
• Ongoing support of Aleppo DoH with 100 personal protective equipment
• Assistive devices (walkers, crutches and wheelchairs) have been distributed to many partners.
COVID-19
• Ongoing distribution of fabric masks in Aleppo city.
• Conducted several meetings with SARC Aleppo to disseminate the last WHO updates for health workers.
• Monitoring and follow up of tested samples and people in isolation is being conducted on a daily basis.
• Submitted the contingency UN personnel plan.
Mental Health • WHO supported:
Ibn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital: outpatient clinic providing consultations in hospital location; with full range of services for 214 in-patients in the hospital. Assessment for current shortage in psychotropic, shipment to be delivered shortly from central warehouse
The supported team from one NGOs in collaboration with MH hospital delivered at home services through 9 field visits, covering more than 65 beneficiaries, including delivery of psychotropic, MH consultations and family psychosocial support.
Field visit accompanied the team as a monitoring activity, 5 families were met, satisfactory about the service was document.
Integrated MHPSS services were delivered to the community through 5 NGOs in the city, the emergency areas, and HTRs, wherein, multi-MHPSS teams embedded with MMTs are functioning in NWS response, with the focus on COVID-19 response. Delivered 6587 mental health consultations in 33 different locations in Aleppo Governorate.
Supportive supervision follow up was provided to trained health and community workers in the field to share knowledge and enhance skills in providing MH consultations
Several technical meetings on bilateral manners with health partners” quest scope, SSSD, ASSLs, IHSSAN chiairy, UNDP, and UNICEF”, focused on MHPSS response for COVID-19, and way forward to enhance MHPSS interventions, sharing updates and manuals, providing technical support about project implementation in the context of COVID19.