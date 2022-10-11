WHO Syria Monthly COVID-19 Bulletin (September 2022)

Analysis of epidemiological data for the Whole of Syria

A total of 200,056 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Syria between 22 March 2020 and 30 September 2022, of which 103,520 (51.75%) were reported from north-west Syria (NWS), 57,302 (28.64%) from areas controlled by the government (GoS), and the remaining 39,234 (19.61%) from north-east Syria (NES).

During the same period, a total of 7,246 related deaths were reported, of which 3,163 (43.65%) were from GoS, 2,505 (34.57%) from NWS, and 1,578 (21.78%) from NES. The overall Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is 3.6%. The CFR was highest in GoS (5.5%), NES (4.0%) and in NWS the CFR was 2.4%.

The high CFR rates in GoS are attributed to the testing strategy for only severe and critical cases admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in September across the Whole of Syria decreased by 44.6% (n=726) compared with the month of August (n=1,311). Nevertheless, an increase was noticed in NWS by 66% (n=313) compared to the previous month (n=189) and a decrease in the number of reported cases in GoS by 65% (n=259) compared to August(n=735). Moreover, NES reported a decrease of new cases by 60% with 154 new cases compared to 387 in the previous month.

The number of reported COVID-19 cases and its percentage out of the national totals, across 11 governorates during the month of September, is as follows: Hassakeh 26.45% (n= 192), Aleppo 24.52% (n= 178), Idleb 21.07% (n= 153), Damascus 9.09% (n= 66), Homs 4.82% (n= 35), Tartous 4.55% (n= 33), Lattakia 3.03% (n= 22), As-Sweida 2.48% (n= 18), Rural Damascus 2.48% (n= 18), Hama 0.83% (n= 6), Dar'a 0.69% (n= 5).