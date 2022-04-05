WHO Syria Monthly COVID-19 Bulletin (March 2022)

Descriptive analysis of epidemiological data for the Whole of Syria (26 March 2022)

A total of 196 446 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Syria between 22 March 2020 and 26 March 2022; of which, 102 237 (52.04%) were reported from north-west Syria (NWS), 55 650 (28.33%) from areas of Syria controlled by the government (GoS), and the remaining 38 559 (19.63%) from north-east Syria (NES). During the same period, a total of 7 121 related deaths were reported of which 3 131 (43.97%) from GoS, 2 420 (33.98%) from NWS, and 1 570 (22.05%) from NES. The overall Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is 3.6%. The CFR was highest in GoS (5.6%), NES (4.1%) and in NWS the CFR was 2.4%. The high CFR rates in GoS is attributed to the testing strategy for only severe and critical cases admitted to hospital for treatment.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in March across the Whole of Syria decreased by 24% (n=6,250) compared with previous month (n=8,241).

An increase was noticed in NWS by 21% (n= 5,016) compared to February (n= 4,146). Cases reported in GoS decreased by 66.1% (n=1,075) compared to February (n=3,173). Moreover, NES reported a decrease of new cases by 82% with 159 new cases compared with 922 cases in previous month.

The decline of COVID-19 new cases was observed in all governorates of Syria except in Hama, Idleb and Aleppo. The number of reported cases of COVID-19 and its percentage from the national total across all 14 governorates of Syria during the month of March is as follows: Aleppo 41.7% (n= 2606), Idleb 40.16% (n= 2510), Damascus 6.16% (n= 385), Tartous 2.67% (n= 167), Homs 2.37% (n= 148), Al-Hasakeh 1.95% (n= 122), Lattakia 1.78% (n= 111), Hama 1.23% (n= 77), As-Sweida 0.62% (n= 39), Rural Damascus 0.45% (n= 28), Ar-Raqqa 0.42% (n= 26), Deir-ez-Zor 0.32% (n= 20), Dar'a 0.1% (n= 6), Quneitra 0.08% (n= 5).

Since the start of COVID-19 outbreak in the whole of Syria, four waves of COVID-19 were identified; the first wave peaked in November 2020; the second wave peaked in April 2021 and was mostly linked with Alfa and Beta variant. The third wave peaked in September 2021 with Delta variant confirmed. The fourth wave, in February 2022 coincides with Omicron variant confirmed in Northwest of Syria.