WHO Syria Monthly COVID-19 Bulletin (June 2022)

Analysis of epidemiological data for Whole of Syria

A total of 197 494 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Syria between 22 March 2020 and 25 June 2022 of which 102 991 (52.15%) were reported from north-west Syria (NWS), while 55 921 (28.32%) from areas of Syria controlled by the government (GoS), and the remaining 38 582 (19.54%) from north-east Syria (NES). During the same period a total of 7 224 related deaths were reported of which 3 150 (43.60%) from GoS, 2 496 (34.55%) from NWS, and 1 578 (21.84%) from NES. The overall Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is 3.7%.

The CFR was highest in GoS (5.6%), NES (4.1%) and in NWS the CFR was 2.4%. The high CFR rates in GoS is attributed to the testing strategy for only severe and critical cases admitted to hospital for treatment.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in June across the Whole of Syria decreased by 47% (n=70) compared with previous month (n=134). A decrease was noticed in NWS by 22% (n=39) compared to May (n=50). Cases reported in GoS decreased by 63% (n=28) compared to May (n=77). Moreover, NES reported a decrease of new cases by 57% with 3 new cases compared to 7 cases in the previous month. The decline of COVID-19 new cases was observed in all Syrian governorates. The number of reported COVID19 cases and its percentage from the national total across 7 governorates during the month of June is as follows: Aleppo 31.43% (n= 22), Idleb 28.57% (n= 20),

Damascus 24.29% (n= 17), Homs 4.29% (n= 3), Rural Damascus 4.29% (n= 3), Al-Hasakeh 4.29% (n= 3), Dar'a 2.86% (n= 2).

Syria has observed a downward trend in the number of COVID-19 positive cases over the month of June, while many neighboring countries started to show an increase in COVID-19 cases which might be the start of a new wave. In the Eastern Mediterranean region there is a 45% increase in cases between W25 compared to W24. Syria is strengthening its alertness for timely case detection; a genetic sequencing has been established in the country to be put in service in the coming period.