WHO Syria Monthly COVID-19 Bulletin (July 2022)

Analysis of epidemiological data for Whole of Syria A total of 197 973 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Syria between 22 March 2020 and 30 July 2022 of which 103 004 (52.03%) were reported from north-west Syria (NWS), 56 279 (28.43%) from areas controlled by the government (GoS), and the remaining 38 690 (19.54%) from north-east Syria (NES). During the same period a total of 7 228 related deaths were reported of which 3 150 (43.58%) from GoS, 2 500 (34.59%) from NWS, and 1 578 (21.83%) from NES. The overall Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is 3.7%.

The CFR was highest in GoS (5.6%), NES (4.1%) and in NWS the CFR was 2.4%. The high CFR rates in GoS is attributed to the testing strategy for only severe and critical cases admitted to hospital for treatment.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in July across the Whole of Syria increased by 469% (n=467) compared with previous month (n=82). A decrease was noticed in NWS by 80% (n=9) compared to June (n=43). Cases reported in GoS increased by 935% (n=352) compared to June (n=34). Moreover, NES reported an increase of new cases by 2020% with 106 new cases compared to five cases in the previous month. The increase of COVID-19 new cases was observed in most Syrian governorates. The number of reported COVID-19 cases and its percentage from the national total across 12 governorates during the month of July is as follows: Damascus 38.33% (n= 179), Al-Hasakeh 24.41% (n= 114), Aleppo 14.13% (n= 66), Rural Damascus 7.07% (n= 33), As-Sweida 3% (n= 14), Homs 2.78% (n= 13), Dar'a 2.36% (n= 11), Lattakia 2.36% (n= 11), Tartous 2.14% (n= 10), Hama 1.5% (n= 7), Idleb 1.07% (n= 5), Quneitra 0.64% (n= 3), Ar-Raqqa 0.21% (n= 1).

Syria has observed an upward trend in the number of COVID-19 positive cases over the month of July similar to what is observed in the neighboring countries, and the Eastern Mediterranean countries as a whole, which predicts a new wave of COVID-19 case circulation in the Region. WHO supports the Ministry of Health for strengthening alertness for timely case detection; and establishing genetic sequencing at CPHL which will function pretty soon.