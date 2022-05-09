WHO Syria Monthly COVID-19 Bulletin (April 2022)

Descriptive analysis of epidemiological data for Whole of Syria (23 April 2022)

A total of 197 244 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Syria between 22 March 2020 and 23 April 2022; of which, 102 878 (52.16%) were reported from north-west Syria (NWS), 55 795 (28.29%) from areas controlled by the government (GoS), and the remaining 38 571 (19.55%) from north-east Syria (NES). During the same period a total of 7 182 related deaths were reported: of which 3 150 (43.86%) from GoS, 2 459 (34.24%) from NWS, and 1 573 (21.90%) from NES. The overall Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is 3.6%.

The CFR was the highest in GoS (5.6%); in NES it was 4.1% and NWS - 2.4%. The high CFR rates in GoS is attributed to the testing strategy for only severe and critical cases admitted to the hospital for treatment. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in April across the Whole of Syria decreased by 94% (n=371) compared with previous month (n=6,677). A decrease was noticed in NWS by 70% (n=260) compared to March (n=5,397). Cases reported in GoS decreased by 99.1% (n=100) compared to March (n=1,120). Moreover, NES reported a decrease of new cases by 93% with 11 new cases compared with 160 cases in previous month.

The decline of COVID-19 new cases was observed in all governorates of Syria. The number of COVID-19 reported cases and its percentage at the national total across all 14 governorates of Syria during the month of April is as follows: Aleppo 38.81% (n= 144), Idleb 35.04% (n= 130), Hama 6.47% (n= 24), Tartous 4.58% (n= 17), Damascus 4.04% (n= 15), Homs 2.7% (n= 10), Al-Hasakeh 2.16% (n= 8), As-Sweida 1.89% (n= 7), Dar'a 1.62% (n= 6), Lattakia 1.62% (n= 6), Ar-Raqqa 0.54% (n= 2), Rural Damascus 0.54% (n= 2).

Since the start of COVID-19 outbreak in Whole of Syria, four waves of COVID-19 were identified; the first wave peaked in November 2020; the second wave peaked in April 2021 and was mostly linked to Alfa and Beta variants. The third wave peaked in September 2021 with the Delta variant confirmed. The fourth wave, in February 2022 coincides with the Omicron variant confirmed in Northwest of Syria.