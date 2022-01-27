WHO Syria Flash Appeal for Northeast Syria, 27 January 2022

CURRENT CONTEXT IN NORTHEAST SYRIA

The situation in Northeast Syria (NES) remains very fragile. There is still a potential for significant security risks to emerge, with high level of human casualties as evidenced by recent clashes in Hassakeh city involving SDF security forces and ISIL fighters in January 2022. At the same, sporadic security incidents continue resulting in large-scale displacement of local communities, adding uncertainties to ongoing humanitarian efforts, including in the health sector.

Attacks on healthcare personnel is an ongoing challenge, especially in large IDP camps such Al-Hol where healthcare workers are frequently targeted. Most recent incidents include attacks on healthcare workers in Al-Hol camp in January 2022, with one healthcare worker killed and another one severely injured.

As per 2021 estimates, more than 1.9 million people in three governorates of NES required humanitarian assistance, including approximately 655,400 internally displaced persons (IDP). IDP settlements and formal camps are adding to the burden of an already overstretched and weak healthcare system. Five formal camps – including Al-Hol, Areesha, Al-Roj, Newroz and Mahmoudli – host more than 88,000 IDPs and refugees. In addition, informal camps and settlements host around 120,000 individuals. As such, IDPs are at higher risk of communicable diseases (including COVID-19) due to overcrowding and poor sanitary conditions.

Most of the health facilities in NES are either not functioning or only partially functioning. Out of 16 public hospitals in NES, only one is fully functioning, nine are partially functioning and six are not functioning at all, according to HeRAMS data. None of the districts in NES meet the emergency threshold of at least 10 hospital beds per 10,000. According to December 2020 data, of 281 public healthcare centres, only 123 are partially functioning and 158 are not functional.

It is estimated that over 50% of physicians have left Northeast Syria, making lack of health human resources a chronic challenge. Only four districts in all of NES meet the emergency threshold of at least 22 healthcare workers per 10,000 according to HeRAMS data from the second quarter of 2021.