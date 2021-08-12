WHO supports life-saving and essential health care services in Daraa, south Syria [EN/AR]

12 August 2021, Damascus, Syria – In response to ongoing conflict in Daraa, south Syria, WHO is working with the Ministry of Health and local health partners to respond to urgent health needs.

“Escalating conflict in Daraa has resulted in significant population movement and increased health needs among an already vulnerable population. WHO has delivered essential supplies and is working with partners to make sure that urgently needed health services are being provided to all those who need them,” said Dr Akjemal Magtymova, WHO Representative and Head of Mission in Syria.

On 2 August, WHO delivered more than 7.6 tons of essential medicines and supplies to Daraa National Hospital and Daraa Health Authority. The shipment includes surgical and trauma kits and medical supplies, intravenous fluids and anesthetics, which are enough to provide almost 88 000 treatment courses, as well as support 830 trauma cases.

Together with Al-Nour Foundation, WHO is supporting a mobile clinic that provides diagnostic services, laboratory, and radiology referrals. Five WHO-supported mobile medical teams are providing health services for displaced people and communities, and WHO is planning to deploy an additional 2 mobile teams, as well as health experts to identify the health needs of people living in shelters. Six ambulances previously donated by WHO in 2020 and 2021 to Daraa Health Authority are on the ground supporting referral services.

New waves of displaced people seeking shelter in schools and mosques, coupled with a volatile security situation in areas such as Dara Al Balad are creating challenges to the health response in the area. Damage to the essential dialysis water tanks in Daraa National Hospital has led to the dialysis department being out of service.

WHO is actively working to restore non-functional and partially functional health facilities to ensure continued access to health care by people in the area. With the generous support of a number of donors, WHO is in the process of rehabilitating 2 primary health care clinics, a tuberculosis centre, and Nawa National hospital – all planned for completion by the end of 2021. When fully functional, these facilities will provide essential health care services to an estimated 1.025 million people living in the Daraa governorate.