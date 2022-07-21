WHO delivers 18 trucks of medical supplies to Northwest Syria through the Bab-al-Hawa border crossing

21 July 2022 - The border crossing of Bab-al-Hawa saw another 18 trucks of medical supplies delivered by WHO cross from Türkiye into the conflict zone of Northwest Syria as part of an interagency United Nations convoy on 8 July 2022.

At a value of 1.4 million USD, the medical supplies delivered by WHO contained emergency health kits, provisions for the treatment of chronic diseases, personal protective equipment and other essential medicines.

A portion of this shipment was a generous in-kind donation from the UK Government’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) for a total value of nearly 358,000 USD. Loaded onto four trucks, the donation included emergency health kits, aprons, self-assembly visors and examination gloves which will go directly to the healthcare facilities in Northwest Syria via WHO’s partners.

WHO would like to thank FCDO for their substantial donation and for their continuing support.

For the last 11 years, 4.5 million Syrians in the northwest of the country have been living in such extremely precarious conditions that they are completely dependent on the cross-border deliveries of lifesaving medicines and supplies.

Since January 2022, WHO has delivered 63 trucks of medical supplies at a value of 3.8 million USD into Northwest Syria, bringing healthcare supplies and medicines to those that need it most.