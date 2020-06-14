WHO airlifts over 80 tons of emergency medical supplies from Iraq to meet the increasing health needs in north east Syria [EN/AR]

Erbil, Iraq and Damascus, Syria 13 June 2020: The World Health Organization (WHO) today finalized the dispatch of more than 80 tons of health commodities and life-saving supplies, urgently needed in Syria.

The three-cargo consignment was part of the humanitarian response to support the health system in North-East Syria (NES). It was airlifted through Erbil International Airport, Kurdistan Region of Iraq to Damascus International airport in three consecutive shipments from 10-12 June.

“I commend the endeavor of all colleagues who worked hard to ensure the successful delivery of this lifesaving health supplies; it will certainly support the provision of health in crisis-affected areas northeast Syria and avail hundreds of thousands of in need population there a better access to essential and first line health care services,” said Dr Adham R. Ismail WHO Representative in Iraq. “WHO Iraq has been active in coordinating cross-border support to Syria for more than a year now and we will continue to assist any request from our colleagues in WHO Syria Office aimed at relieving the suffering and saving lives in neighboring Syria despite the immense challenges,” Dr. Ismail added.

“I am proud to be part of WHO, the Organization that works across the globe and can bring its full force to support those in need. These shipments demonstrate the collaborative work across our offices in Iraq and Syria, guided by our Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean. I would like to thank all colleagues who contributed to the successful delivery of these shipment which will boost the provision of essential health service delivery in conflict affected areas of the northeast Syria,” said Dr. Akjemal Magtymova, WHO Representative and Head of Mission in Syria. “Also immense thanks to WFP team for airlifting the shipment. This joint intercountry collaboration reflects the great teamwork and humanitarian spirit that spans across the UN system, the spirit which we all share and work hard towards maintaining,” she added.

The cargo includes a variety of health kits ranging between trauma kits sufficient to manage 4,300 cases; as well as 11 Cholera kits (IDDK), 30 non-communicable diseases (NCD) kits, 26 surgical kits and 478 inter-agency emergency health kits (IEHK) providing medicines, medical supplies and consumables enough to treat over one million cases. The timely arrival of these supplies has provided a glimmer of hope for people in need and boosted the efforts of health facilities in NES to deliver health care services to as many patients as possible. It will satisfy the essential health needs of more than 1.6 million people there.

The consignment is part of the humanitarian response to the Syrian crisis funded through the generous contribution of the European Community Humanitarian Office (ECHO).

For more information, please contact:

Ajyal Sultany, Communications Officer, +964 7740 892 878, sultanya@who.int