Wheat-Flour to Bread Processing Facilities Mapping - Study for Northwest Syria, September 2022

To keep the bread support programs in Northwest Syria (NWS) up-to-date, iMMAP, in collaboration with the USAID_BHA partners, Food Security and Livelihood (FSL) Cluster teams, Implementing Partners (IPs) in the NWS hub and the Bread and Bakery Technical Working Group (BBTWG) for NWS, conducts a regular mapping and monitoring exercise for the public and private processing and production facilities across the wheat-flour to bread value chain in NWS.

This exercise aims to:

• Assess the capacity and functionality of the wheat-flour to bread processing facilities in NWS (including Afrin, Peace Spring area and Euphrates Shield area).

• Assess accessibility, affordability, and prices of flour/bread in NWS.

• Identify existing gaps in bread production in NWS to meet the bread needs of the local population

• Identify the main flour to bread production barriers and needed support to fill this gap.

• Map the wheat-flour to bread value chain actors, plans and achievements in NWS.

• Provide a clear end-to-end view of the bread supply chain in NWS.

The first round of the Wheat-flour to bread processing facilities mapping exercise in NWS was conducted in August-September 2022. 18 BBTWG member partners supported iMMAP in conducting the data collection. Thirty-nine sub-districts were covered across 4 governorates: 18 sub-districts in Idleb governorate, 17 sub-districts in Aleppo governorate, 3 in Ar-Raqqa governorate, and 1 in Al-Hasakeh governorate. The total number of assessed facilities was 425 wheat-flour to bread processing facilities that were mapped in NWS; 359 are bakeries, 51 are mills, and 15 are silos.