Wheat-Flour to Bread Processing Facilities Mapping - Study for Northeast Syria, September 2022

Introduction

Data collection was conducted between mid-August and mid-September 2022, and the report was issued in October 2022. Four rounds of Wheat-Flour to Bread Processing Facilities Mapping in NES have been published by iMMAP, one in 2020,and three in 2021. The latest November 2021 report for NES can be accessed through this link.

To inform the bread programs in Northeast Syria (NES), iMMAP, in collaboration with the Food Security and Livelihood (FSL) Cluster and the Bakeries and Bread Coordination Group (BBCG) in NES, conducts a regular mapping and monitoring exercise of the processing facilities in the wheat-flour to bread value chain in NES. This exercise aims to:

• Assess the capacity and functionality of wheat-flour to bread processing facilities in NES.

• Assess the accessibility and affordability of bread in NES.

• Identify existing gaps in bread production in NES to meet the bread needs of the local population.

• Identify the main bread production barriers and needed support to fill the gaps.

The first round of the Wheat-flour to bread processing facilities mapping exercise in NES was conducted in August-September 2022. iMMAP’s data collection partner and six NES FSL Cluster (NGO) partners conducted the data collection.

Thirty-one sub-districts were assessed across four governorates: 14 sub-districts in Al-Hasakeh governorate, 8 sub-districts in Deir-ez-Zor governorate, 5 sub-districts in Aleppo governorate, and 4 sub-districts in Ar-Raqqa governorate. The total number of assessed facilities was 861 wheat-flour to bread processing facilities that were mapped in NES; 568 bakeries, 260 mills, and 33 silos.