Wheat-to-Bread Processing Facilities Mapping: Study for Northeast Syria, November 2021

iMMAP Releases a New Mapping Study of Northeast Syria’s Wheat-to-Bread Processing Facilities

Funded by USAID, and in partnership with the North East Syria (NES) Food Security and Livelihoods Working Group, iMMAP published the Wheat-to-Bread Processing Facilities Mapping Study for NES.

Held in November 2021, the study encompassed four objectives: assess the functionality and capacity of wheat-to-bread processing facilities, assess the affordability and accessibility of bread in NES, identify any existing gaps in bread production, and identify the main production barriers to resolve. By conducting routine assessments, stakeholders can gain timely insight and information on the current state of such critical staple food facilities and any existing deficiencies that need fixing to ensure and even enhance productivity.

635 wheat-flour to bread processing facilities situated in 31 districts across the Al-Hasakeh, Deir-ez-Zor, Aleppo, and Ar-Raqqa governorates in NES were assessed for this study. The assessed facilities included bakeries, mills, and silos.

Through this study, several key findings were uncovered. Below are some of the most notable:

94% of the assessed bread processing facilities remained operational.

42% of the assessed bread processing facilities reported a need for maintenance or rehabilitation support.

Cost of bread production rose by 31% since the last facility assessment.

To read and download the full report, please visit: https://immap.org/product/wheat-to-bread-processing-facilities-mapping-study-for-northeast-syria/

You can also explore the interactive dashboard designed for the report, here: Mapping of Northeast Syria's Wheat-to-Bread Processing Facilities Interactive Dashboard | iMMAP