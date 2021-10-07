Wheat-to-Bread Processing Facilities Mapping: Study for Northeast Syria, July 2021

iMMAP Releases Second Quarter 2021 Wheat-Flour to Bread Processing Facilities Mapping Study of Northeast Syria

Funded by USAID, iMMAP’s Information Management Resource Center project conducted a second quarter 2021 mapping study of wheat-flour to bread processing facilities across northeast Syria. The study was carried out in July 2021.

In partnership with the North East Syria (NES) Food Security and Livelihoods Working Group, the Second Quarter 2021 Wheat-Flour to Bread Processing Facilities Mapping Study of Northeast Syria is aimed at providing stakeholders with a brief understanding of the status and conditions of the various wheat-flour to bread processing facilities, such as bakeries, mills and silos that are located across northeast Syria. A total of 404 facilities across 25 sub-districts in northeast Syria were assessed.

The study also explored the capacity and functionality of the assessed wheat-to-bread processing facilities, recorded existing gaps in bread production, main bread production barriers, and highlighted the accessibility and affordability of bread throughout northeast Syria. The study highlighted several key findings, including the following:

The average percentage of subsidized bread produced in northeast Syria increased by 8% in July compared to March 2021.

Bakery usage of locally milled flour decreased by 7% in July compared to March 2021.

Overall bread production cost increased by 28% in July compared to March 2021.

Along with the key findings and comprehensive analysis, the study is also supplemented with factsheets, pinpointing the status and bread availability across the various wheat-flour to bread processing facilities within different sub-districts and governorates in northeast Syria.