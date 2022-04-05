WFP Syrian Arab Republic: Annual Country Report 2021 - Country Strategic Plan (2019 - 2021)

Overview

In 2021, fewer people had sufficient access to nutritious food in Syria than at any other point during the last ten years of crisis. The economy throughout Syria was devastated. Food prices consistently reached new highs, leaving three out of five Syrians suffering from food insecurity [1], many of them newly food insecure. The significant increase in food prices, combined with loss of livelihoods opportunities and practically stagnant income levels, considerably affected the purchasing power of the population and were the main drivers of food insecurity across all 14 governorates.

2021 witnessed a backsliding towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2 (Zero Hunger);

This prompted WFP to considerably scale-up its crisis response activities in 2021 through two consecutive revisions to WFP’s Syria 2019-2021 Interim Country Strategic Plan, which increased the number of beneficiaries targeted across various activities, particularly the emergency response.

Rapidly growing needs outpaced contributions despite strong donor support. By the second half of 2021, WFP began steadily expanding its general food assistance (GFA), reaching more than 1 million additional people with food rations, increasing from 4.7 million people to 5.8 million people reached monthly on average. Regrettably, the resources received in 2021 were insufficient to reach the full monthly target of 7.75 million GFA beneficiaries, nor were they sufficient to maintain the size of the food basket provided to beneficiaries, and so families received smaller rations.

Overall, WFP successfully reached 7 million girls, boys, women and men across its activities in Syria in 2021 [2].

Women and girls represented the majority of those assisted by WFP. Although internally displaced persons (IDPs) remained the largest beneficiary group given their higher vulnerability to food insecurity, there was a doubling of WFP assistance to residents compared to 2020. Their increase in needs was mainly driven by the economic crisis.

WFP’s activities recognized the varying needs of the Syrian population. As in previous years, general food assistance was the largest of WFP’s activities in Syria. In a continued effort to restore and stabilize access to education, WFP reached 693,100 children with school meals. WFP also expanded the use of cash-based transfers (CBT), reaching 294,000 people. In parallel, WFP diversified activities aimed at strengthening livelihoods, boosting household resilience and restoring food systems through a stronger focus on community-level interventions, such as the rehabilitation of agricultural water systems and support to the bread value chain. WFP also reached nearly 417,800 people with disabilities across all its activities. For example, in 2021, WFP included an Aleppine school for children with disabilities to its monthly school meals programme.

Consistent with WFP’s commitment to the achievement of SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals), WFP, through the efforts of the WFP-led Logistics and Emergency Telecommunications Clusters, continued to be the key enabler for the Syria humanitarian response across sectors. WFP’s United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) in Syria also enabled humanitarians and diplomatic missions to safely travel vast distances between southern and northern Syria. WFP also offered its cash-based transfers (CBT) platform to other UN agencies to provide more comprehensive humanitarian services to beneficiaries, and to reduce delivery costs for humanitarian actors.

2021 was a milestone year for WFP’s future operations in Syria. Given the increasing needs outpacing resources,

WFP upgraded its targeting approach, setting-up a household-level Vulnerability Needs Review exercise (VNR) for Government of Syria held areas, as well as improving the already existing Beneficiary Selection Tool in north-western Syria [3]. The results will allow WFP to better target its assistance packages to households through enhanced information collected on food insecurity and vulnerability criteria enabling a more discerned, accurate and purposeful selection of beneficiaries in 2022.

Additionally, WFP broadened its access to north-western areas not under government control, by completing two cross-line deliveries of humanitarian assistance into the area from government-controlled Aleppo. WFP also directly distributed assistance from the first convoy at the end of 2021 [4]. Previously, UN organizations were only able to access the north-west via the Security Council-authorized Bab al-Hawa border-crossing [5]. All efforts to increase access to north-western Syria are necessary to address continually increasing needs. WFP also plans to introduce cash voucher assistance in Idlib governorate in 2022 to prevent potential disruption to in-kind assistance delivery in north-western Syria.