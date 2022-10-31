WFP Syria Situation Report #9, September 2022

In Numbers

12 million people food insecure

2.5 million severely food insecure

6.8 million people internally displaced

Highlights

• WFP dispatched humanitarian assistance sufficient for an estimated 5.2 million people across all activities in Syria in September.

• In August, the monthly average price of WFP’s standard reference food basket increased by 2 percent compared to July 2022, reaching SYP 321,356 (≈USD 114).

• An ongoing cholera outbreak in Syria is believed to be linked to the irrigation of crops with contaminated water, as well as people drinking from the Euphrates River, which runs north to east in the country from the Turkish border to the Iraqi border.