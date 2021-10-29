Syria
WFP Syria Situation Report #9, September 2021
In Numbers:
- 12.4 million people food insecure
- 1.3 million severely food insecure
- 6.8 million people internally displaced
Highlights:
WFP dispatched humanitarian assistance sufficient for an estimated 5.3 million people across all activities in Syria in August.
The price of the reference food basket has increased by an average of 107 percent across all 14 governorates Compared to the same time last year.
A lock-down was imposed by Kurdish Authorities in the three north-eastern governorates of Al-Hasakeh, Ar-Raqqa and Deir Ezzor. Humanitarian organizations and grocery stores are exempted from lock-down restrictions. However, movement restrictions are preventing beneficiaries from reaching food distribution points. To accommodate this, WFP is now delivering food rations to beneficiaries in their local neighbourhoods.
WFP received approvals for distribution of general food assistance (GFA) rations in Dar’a governorate for September and October for some 450,000 people per cycle. WFP also provided food assistance to internally displaced people (IDP) returnees through these regular distributions.