WFP Syria Situation Report #9, September 2021

WFP dispatched humanitarian assistance sufficient for an estimated 5.3 million people across all activities in Syria in August.

The price of the reference food basket has increased by an average of 107 percent across all 14 governorates Compared to the same time last year.

A lock-down was imposed by Kurdish Authorities in the three north-eastern governorates of Al-Hasakeh, Ar-Raqqa and Deir Ezzor. Humanitarian organizations and grocery stores are exempted from lock-down restrictions. However, movement restrictions are preventing beneficiaries from reaching food distribution points. To accommodate this, WFP is now delivering food rations to beneficiaries in their local neighbourhoods.